Kentucky basketball's 2026-27 SEC schedule has been released

The Kentucky basketball roster is nearly set, with one piece still to be added. As for who they will play, we already know Kentucky's non-conference schedule, which includes a number of top 25 teams, and now, the conference schedule has been released. Who will Kentucky face in the SEC in Rupp and who will they travel to?

There are no dates and times available just yet, but we now know Kentucky's home and away opponents for the upcoming season. Let's check out the schedule:

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Home

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Away

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Vanderbilt

As you can see, there are some interesting matchups that have come about with this schedule release, including traveling to Texas and Florida, who are both top teams heading into next season. Kentucky's three home-and-away opponents are Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vandy, but the biggest development has to do with John Calipari and Arkansas traveling to Rupp Arena. The last time Arkansas came to town, things did not go well for Kentucky, but it did on the road last season. This matchup is going to be another highly-anticipated one.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope shakes hands with Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari prior to the game at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Kentucky has plenty of talent on its roster. They should finish among the top of the league, especially with how well the roster seems to fit Mark Pope's system, after finishing near the back-half last season. Florida is seen as the best team in the country heading into the season, Texas among the top five, both Tennessee and Vandy among the top 15 and Alabama in the top 20 in SI's preseason rankings.

The SEC seems to be very top-heavy and that's not a bad thing for Kentucky because they have the pieces to make a lot of noise both in the conference and nationally.

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