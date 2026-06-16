Alex Wilkins reveals an early standout as Kentucky begins summer practices

We're beginning to be in the heat of the summer with players arrriving on campus and practice starting. While the team work is limited, as they only get eight hours per week for on-court work, weight lifting and conditioning, they're trying to make the most of it. This Kentucky team has a very high ceiling and in terms of chemistry, they look to be getting along great very early.

On Monday, Kentucky held their first summer practice after having strength tests as well as putting in individual work, which there is no limit on. The team has been together for a little over a week as players began arriving to campus the weekend of June 6. Since then, they have hung out a lot, including living in the Wildcat Coal Lodge together in order to help get to know each other quickly. After Monday's practice, Alex Wilkins spoke with UK Sports Network about how things have been going, and he was asked who has stood so far.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10)) reacts after the game during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Kentucky brought in an electric backcourt pair for Wilkins in Zoom Diallo, as well as highly-coveted transfer Milan Momcilovic, but one addition in particular is turning heads in a big way and that is Ousmane N'Diaye, who Wilkins says has brought a great competitiveness in practice. "I’ll say Ousmane. We call him Uzi, ya'll are gonna like that. We’ve been kind of like echoing his name whenever he shoots a three or something, but I’ll say his competitiveness and how he’s just adjusted the game really quick here in America (has stood out). I’m excited for what he’s going to bring to the table.”

That's something Kentucky fans are really happy to hear, because it's always a gamble with players who are making the transition from international to college ball, but it can pay out big. N'Diaye has all of the tools at the four to become a very valuable versatile piece and make some serious noise in Lexington. How did day one of summer practices go overall? "It went great. High energy, high competitiveness, a lot of skilled guys out there, so it was fun to get out there for the first day."

Ousmane N'Diaye | Instagram

Mark Pope built this roster similar to year one with a team that fits his system in an excellent way across the board. From two shot creators at the guard positions to terrific scorers at the foward spots and a big man that is great at rebounding and defending in particular, Pope has all of the guys to be able to put up points in a fun, exciting way again, all with the potential of making the deep tournament run that fans are itching for.

Already having a surprise standout is a good way to kick off summer practices. These next eight weeks are going to be very valuable to how Kentucky's season goes as they begin getting to know each other on and off the court.

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