Kentucky basketball commit Jasper Johnson had a strong message for five-star PF Caleb Wilson
Over the past weekend, five-star power forward Caleb Wilson was on an official visit to Lexington, and it went really well. Not many believed Kentucky was going to land Wilson, but after this visit, the Wildcats are picking up a ton of steam.
Wilson is ranked as the fourth-best player in the 2025 class according to On3's composite rankings. The 6'9 forward mirrors his game after NBA superstar Nikola Jokic, which is exactly what Mark Pope is looking for in a power forward.
After he visited, Wilson and another important Kentucky target, Acaden Lewis, were sharing a back-and-forth exchange on X/Twitter about teaming up in Lexington. Then recent five-star Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson joined the conversation and had a message to share to Wilson. Johnson had this to say to Wilson.
"Come on @CalebWilson2025. We missed in AAU. Let's go crazy in front of the best fans in the country. BBN. KY till I Die."- Jasper Johnson to Caleb Wilson on X
After the visit to Lexington, Wilson moved up his commitment date, and now Kentucky fans feel really solid about their chances for one of the best players in the 2025 class.
When Coach Pope took the job as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, one of the biggest knocks was his ability to recruit. If he is able to land Wilson on top of five stars, Johnson and Malachi Moreno, that narrative will be put to bed.
The balance of veterans and young five-star players will make the Kentucky Wildcats an elite team on a year-to-year basis. Coach Pope is building something special in Lexington.