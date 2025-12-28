Kentucky has not expressed interest in NBA's Trentyn Flowers, despite previous report

Late Saturday night, multiple reports surfaced that Kentucky has expressed interest in Trentyn Flowers, who is currently on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. Weird right? Well, based off of recent developments with teams like Louisville and Baylor bringing in players mid-season from the G-League, it seemed legit. Even On3's Joe Tipton, who is known to be very reliable, reported many schools to be in the mix for Flowers. He's just reporting what he's told, as he should, but since the report came out, more and more schools on the list are being debunked.

Flowers reportedly had a long list of schools interested him in that report, that is if he is declared eligible to return to college. The list included Kentucky, Michigan, BYU, Kansas, Florida, Texas Tech, Indiana, USC, and a number of others. In response to the report, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote Sunday morning that coaches began contacting him saying that they have not even contacted Flowers. "At least three programs named in this report tell CBS Sports they've shown 'zero' interest in pursuing Flowers," Norlander wrote. "One adds: 'Not even sure how we got on that list. No one on our staff has had any contact with anyone associated with him.'" Soon after, Tipton then said Florida, Michigan, Clemson, Indiana, and Texas Tech all are no longer expected to be involved. That's a good chunk of the list, right? Adam Zagoria then added that both Kentucky and USC are not expected to be in the mix.

There you have it. After a report that raised eyebrows for Kentucky fans on Saturday night, that report now is officially false. Kentucky fans, and media, too, were skeptical when reports came out, but it seems like it was all smoke. That leaves BYU, Kansas, LSU and Washington left from the list, but at this point, who knows if they're even involved either. It's been a very weird development with this specific report, but it looks like whoever was feeding information about schools involved is attempting to get some attention. Pretty weird, but plenty of programs have now removed themselves from the list of schools involved with the former five-star prospect out of high school.

Speaking of this wild situation and weird time in college basketball where many coaches are attempting to add mid-season additions, even if it means from the G-League, Mark Pope was asked on Tuesday about potentially adding a backup point guard in particular for Jaland Lowe insurance, which he shot down. "We have a great roster. I'm not sure we're shopping a lot right now, we have an unbelievable amount of faith in our guys."

Other coaches are shopping around, but Kentucky for sure, like many others it looks like, isn't involved with Flowers. It's been a wild month in the college basketball world, and this latest trend of adding players from the G-League mid-season is the culprit.