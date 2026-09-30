Kentucky basketball hosted a top PG target on an official visit

It's official visit season in the world of recruiting. For Kentucky, they've already hosted targets like top 10 prospects Lewis Uvwo and Paul Osaruyi, but they have a number of them still to come on the calendar. One of those who just completed his visit to Lexington is point guard Reese Alston, a top 10 prospect in the entire class and arguably the best point guard.

After earning a number of offers over the summer showing out at Puma NXT Pro, as well as the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Alston recently trimmed his list of contenders down to seven schools -- Kentucky, Louisville, Houston, LSU, Vandy and Wichita State. The top point guard recently began making the rounds for official visits, including recently completing trips to Tennessee and LSU. Up until those two trips, he had only taken unofficials to Kentucky, Louisville and Wichita State. Alston's Kentucky unofficial came last year for Big Blue Madness. Now, he's made a second trip to Lexington.

The interest from Kentucky in Alston has gone way up since the staff got eyes on him over the summer. As for top contenders in his recruitment, there has been a lot of buzz for a while about a potential Kentucky-Louisville battle here. Louisville has been on him longer, but for Kentucky in particular, there are ties to watch between Alston and Kentucky assistant Mikhail McLean, as the UK coach played basketball at Alston's high school, Houston Second Baptist. Who knows how much of a factor that will play in the very final stages, but you've got to think it has had somewhat of an impact in the mutual interest.

Kentucky Wildcats Assistant Coach Mikhail McLean during the Kentucky Blue-White preseason event on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at the Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What would Alston bring to Lexington if he were to end up picking the Wildcats? Here's a scouting report from 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein:

"Alston is a playmaking lead guard who consistently creates offense for himself and his teammates. He’s an offensive engine who both thrives and is most comfortable as the primary domino in his team’s attack. He has adequate positional size and length, deceptive strength and balance through contact, good open floor speed, and some sneaky leaping ability when he has a runway. ...While he’s able to generate shots regardless of the tempo of the game, he’s at his best in the open court. His quick instincts, playmaking and passing feel all shine in the open space of a fast-paced game."

A potential Kentucky-Louisville battle is something to keep an eye on as he continues making visits and getting closer and closer to decision time.

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