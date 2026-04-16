NCAA Gymnastics Championships Live Updates: Jordan Chiles, Kailin Chio Competing for Titles

The 2026 NCAA gymnastics season culminates this weekend as the eight remaining teams compete for a national championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

On Thursday, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Stanford, Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas and Minnesota will all take part in the semifinals and try to qualify for Saturday’s final. LSU, Florida, Georgia and Stanford will kick off the competition in the afternoon session at 4:30 p.m. ET, while Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas and Minnesota will partake in the evening session, which begins at 9 p.m. ET. The two teams that record the top scores in each session will advance to final on Saturday, when a winner will be crowned.

On top of the team competition, individual national titles are also at stake. The top gymnast on each event—vault, uneven bars, beam, floor and the all-around—will be crowned national champions. UCLA’s Jordan Chiles and LSU’s Kailin Chio, the top-two ranked gymnasts in the country, are the top contenders for the sport’s ultimate prize, the NCAA all-around title.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated for live updates as the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championships get underway:

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