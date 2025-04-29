Wildcats Today

Kentucky basketball listed as one of five winners in the transfer portal

Mark Pope did an excellent job in the transfer portal.

Andrew Stefaniak

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope smiles as he watches the action during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope smiles as he watches the action during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mark Pope had a lot of work to do in the transfer portal to put together a roster capable of winning a national title, and he hit it out of the park.

The Wildcats added five players via the transfer portal, all of whom will have a significant role in helping this team win a lot of basketball games. Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation recently wrote an article about some winners and losers in the transfer portal, and he listed the Wildcats as one of the winners.

Mark Pop
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls out to his team Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is what O'Donnell had to say about what Kentucky did in the transfer portal, "Initial estimates said Kentucky had about $12 million to spend within the transfer portal, but recent reports put that number somewhere around $20 million. Head coach Mark Pope put his resources to good use. Pope landed the top long-term NBA prospect in the portal in former Arizona State center Jayden Quaintance, a mobile big man who can block shots at an elite rate and has more offensive ability than he showed as a freshman. Kam Williams, a 3-and-D wing via Tulane, will also catch the NBA’s eye after his standout freshman season. The guards are talented and experienced too with Denzel Aberdeen coming over from Florida and Jaland Lowe committing from Pitt. Throw in athletic 6’8 forward Mouhamed Dioubate, who just had a solid freshman year at Alabama, and Kentucky has all the pieces for a Final Four run if their guard play steps up."

Jayden Quaintance
Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) against the Baylor Bears at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kentucky lost almost all of its roster from last season due to players running out of eligibility, so Coach Pope had a lot of holes to fill and did a perfect job executing this.

Coach Pope has a team that will likely be ranked inside the top five of college hoops for the start of the 2025-26 season, and most of this is due to his elite transfer portal additions.

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball