Kentucky basketball will have a very important recruit on campus for Big Blue Madness
Mark Pope is starting to have the players he is recruiting in the 2025 class set up visits, the most recent being Tounde Yessoufou. The 6'5, 210-pound small forward is ranked as the 19th-best player in the composite recruiting rankings and is a four-star. He is ranked top 20 on all of the recruiting ranking websites aside from 247Sports, so more than likely, he will be a five-star when it is all said and done.
Yessoufou announced that he will be in Lexington to visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness the weekend of October 11th-13th. For Coach Pope and the Kentucky staff, this is one of the best times to have a recruit on campus for a visit. This is because no other fan base does it like Big Blue Nation. Rupp Arena is filled for Big Blue Madness every year, so this is an opportunity for recruits to see how crazy the atmosphere is for a game.
Yessoufou is an elite wing who could come in and be the slasher for this Kentucky team in the future. He can get to the rim but also pass and shoot, which is why Coach Pope is recruiting him so hard.
Yessoufou seems to have a really strong connection with Coach Pope, so Kentucky fans should feel very good about the Wildcat's chances in this recruiting battle. It would not be surprising to see Yessoufou play his college hoops in Lexington. If the visit in October goes well the 6'5 wing might choose Kentucky, and he would be a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system.