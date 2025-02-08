Kentucky bounces back in 80-57 win over South Carolina on Saturday
After back-to-back losses and losing 4 of their last 5 games overall, Kentucky needing to get back in the win column on Saturday against a South Carolina team that is 0-9 in conference play. Both teams started out slow, but Kentucky closed the first half on a 12-1 run, taking a 14-point lead that was vital in the second half. Kentucky was able to control the lead comfortably, earning a 23-point victory.
Kentucky started out essentially trading baskets with the Gamecocks, but their pace eventually took over and were able to gain some seperation from the slow tempo offense that South Carolina likes. A feel-good win was needed before Tennessee comes to town on Tuesday, and the Wildcats got one in convincing fashion. Runs are a massive part of this Kentucky team, and they were able to do just that. A 19-4 run with under 7 minutes left helped Kentucky keep pulling away. In a game where pace is very, very important, Kentucky controlled all aspects of it. Kentucky shot 48% FG, 35% from three-point range, and 12-23 from the free-throw line.
With Lamont Butler back in the lineup, Kentucky eventually settled in with their pace after the first few minutes. The Wildcats are glad to have their catalyst point guard back for the first time since Jan. 25, while being out with a lingering shoulder injury. Kentucky had a number of players in the scoring column with double-figures, including Brandon Garrison (15 pts), Otega Oweh (17 pts), and Koby Brea and Amari Williams both with 10 points. A very good effort from the Wildcats in a game they really needed to win to get back on track, now back at .500 in SEC play (5-5).
Next up, Kentucky faces #4 Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, who they stole a win from on the road over a week ago.