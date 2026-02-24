Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24
The Kentucky Wildcats have some impressive wins on their schedule, but they're in the middle of a slump they're desperate to break out of. They've now lost three straight games against the likes of Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. The good news is, they're in a great spot to bounce back on Tuesday night when they take on one of the worst teams in the conference, the South Carolina Gamecocks.
South Carolina got its third conference win of the season on Saturday, beating Mississippi State by a score of 97-89. Do the Gamecocks have any hope of pulling off an upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kentucky -5.5 (-110)
- South Carolina +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky -260
- South Carolina +210
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-110)
- UNDER 147.5 (-110)
Kentucky vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Kentucky Record: 17-10 (8-6 in SEC)
- South Carolina Record: 12-15 (3-11 in SEC)
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- South Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Kentucky
- South Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- South Carolina is 2-5 ATS in its last seven home games
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch
- Otega Oweh, G - Kentucky Wildcats
Otega Oweh is leading Kentucky in points per game, averaging 17.8, but he's also been strong defensively, averaging 1.7 steals per game. Kentucky's recent losing streak hasn't been his fault, as he's put up 28+ points in two straight games. Let's see if he can put up another strong performance tonight.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
It's time for Kentucky to snap its losing streak. The Wildcats are the far better team compared to South Carolina. Kentucky ranks 86th in effective field goal percentage, compared to South Carolina, which ranks 198th in that metric. Kentucky also outranks them by quite a bit in defensive efficiency, coming in at 97th compared to the Gamecocks at 244th.
It's also worth noting that South Carolina ranks inside the top 100 in three-point shot rate, which is bad news for the Gamecocks because now they face the Wildcats, who boast a strong perimeter defense, ranking 56th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 31.7% from beyond the arc.
I'll lay the points on Kentucky on the road.
Pick: Kentucky -5.5 (-110)
