Kentucky center Malachi Moreno continues to raise his NBA Draft stock

Kentucky is counting on Malachi Moreno being the starting center for the Wildcats next season, but there is a world where he could stay in the NBA Draft. Earlier in the week, Moreno moved up to right outside of the first round in a Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft, but now he has moved into the first round.

Yahoo Sports has Moreno ranked 24th overall, going to the New York Knicks, a team that he has reportedly worked out for so far this week. The Knicks will be needing a center next year, and it sounds like they have some serious interest in the Kentucky native seven-footer.

Last year, heading into his freshman season, Big Blue Nation didn’t expect Moreno to play a ton. Fans figured he would play a few games while Jayden Quaintance got healthy, but this never really happened, and Moreno took over as the starter for Brandon Garrison. As a true freshman in the SEC, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) lays the ball in against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Knowing the expectations in year one weren’t that high for Moreno, it is very impressive what he was able to do. This is why Kentucky fans are very excited about what he will do in year two in Lexington, but there is some real worry that he could stay in the draft.

The Wildcats have yet to add a backup center, so if Moreno does keep his name in the NBA Draft, the Wildcats won’t have a center on the roster aside from Reece Potter. Mark Pope has been communicating with Moreno throughout this process, but as the NBA Draft process goes on, he keeps hopping up the lists.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While his stock does still continue to skyrocket, I am still of the belief that Moreno will be back in Lexington next season. He will make a ton of NIL money at Kentucky this year, and if he puts up big numbers as a sophomore, he could be a lottery pick in a much weaker draft class next year.

There is a legit world where Moreno could stay in the draft, but I do feel that he will pull his name out and be back in Lexington next season. This is something to monitor for Kentucky fans as Moreo still has about three weeks to make a decision for his future.

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