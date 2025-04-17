Kentucky coach Mark Pope is making a push after two European guards
Mark Pope is looking to add another guard to the 2025-26 roster, and now he is looking all over Europe for the perfect fit. Kentucky has already landed one European player in the frontcourt, and that is Andrija Jelavic.
Now the staff is after two European guards, one being Dame Sarr from Italy and the other being Bosnian guard Harun Zrno.
Sarr is a 6'8 guard who some believe could be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft this year. He is dominant on both ends of the floor thanks to his jump shot, athleticism, and suffocating defense.
Knowing that Sarr is a player who many believe could be selected in the draft, it will be tough for Pope to land him, but there is mutual interest.
Zrno is a player who can flat-out shoot the ball, and at 6'7, he will be able to shoot it over defenders. He has visits scheduled to Villanova and Miami, so the college route is the plan for Zrno.
Kentucky would have to find a way to get him on campus for a visit, but if this is possible, the Wildcats have a chance to land a great player.
Kentucky is looking for another player or two to add to the backcourt, and either of these European guards would be the perfect addition. Some elite players come from Europe, so it is great to see that adding these players is a part of Pope's future plan.
Sarr and Zrno are names for Kentucky fans to pay attention to over the next few days.