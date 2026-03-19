Kentucky's Otega Oweh is being disrespected by the national media ahead of the NCAA Tournament

The star player for the Kentucky Wildcats is Otega Oweh. He was the Preseason SEC Player of the Year and earned Second Team All-SEC honors. Oweh has been incredible for the Wildcats this season, putting up 18.2 points per game, but he was exceptionally good in SEC play.

Oweh got off to a slow start this year, and many figured it had to do with the foot injury he was dealing with that kept him out of the preseason. Regardless, the Wildcats' superstar got going when it mattered the most. Now the NCAA Tournament is here, and Oweh has been playing excellent basketball of late.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jeff Borzello put out an article ranking the top 50 players in the NCAA Tournament, and he had Oweh 38th on the list. In the blurb Borzello listed for Oweh, he talked about his style of play, but did not add any reasoning as to why Oweh was 38th on this list. I would be curious to hear his reasoning for putting Oweh so far down this list despite the incredible numbers he has put up.

There is absolutely no way Oweh should be outside of the top 25 players in the Big Dance. When it comes to his importance to this team, the Wildcats would not be able to function without Oweh on the floor. When the offense is stalling for the Wildcats, he is able to put his head down and get a bucket.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Oweh’s averaged around 21 points per game in SEC play, which was one of the more impressive numbers in the conference. A lot of folks just look at offensive stats, but Oweh is also a very good defender. His steals turn defense into offense all the time, and he has a lot of pick-sixes.

For some reason, Oweh continues to receive disrespect from the media, but he has been dominant for Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats. If the Wildcats had a better record, he would be ranked higher, but the Wildcats slasher can use things like this as fuel.

The biggest snub for Oweh was being Second Team All-SEC, as there was no way he should not have been on the first team. Folks keep sleeping on Oweh, but he has been incredible this season and during his entire tenure in Lexington. If the Wildcats don't go on a deep run this year in the NCCA Tournament Oweh will still be remembered as an all-time Kentucky great.