Kentucky five-star signee Jasper Johnson set an Overtime Elite record last night
Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson is going to be a special player in the blue and white who fits in perfectly with the system head coach Mark Pope runs.
Johnson is a Kentucky native, but he plays his current ball for Overtime Elite down in Atlanta. This is good because it means he is playing against the best of the best on a nightly basis.
It is currently the playoffs for the Overtime Elite teams, and Johnson's team played last night, and he had a record-breaking game. Johnson scored 19 points, which comes as no surprise, but he also dished 14 assists, which is an Overtime Elite record. The future of Kentucky basketball paired these points and assists with six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
Johnson is a player who can do it all on the floor, and this ability will make him special in Lexington. He is a knockdown shooter, a great passer, and a high-level defender. All of these attributes will help Johnson potentially be the first one-and-done player of the Pope era at Kentucky.
Big Blue Nation always has a special place in their hearts for the Kentucky players on the roster, and with Johnson, Travis Perry, Trent Noah, and Malachi Moreno, the 2025-26 roster will be chopped full of them.
It's great to see that on the big stage of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Johnson is putting up massive numbers on a nightly basis. Playing against this competition will prepare him for college ball the second he steps on campus.