Kentucky has reached out to a sharpshooter in the transfer portal
Kentucky may be still dancing in the NCAA Tournament, heading to their first Sweet 16 since 2019, but that isn't stopping them on the recruiting trail, especially in the world of the transfer portal. On Monday, it was announced that Kentucky reached out to North Dakota State transfer guard Trey Eaglestaff, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Eaglestaff is already a hot name in the transfer portal, receiving plenty of interest from a slew of schools other than Kentucky, including programs like Kansas, St. John's, Michigan, Alabama, Gonzaga, UCLA, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others. Eaglestaff has been one before the portal officially opened that many thought the Kentucky staff would express interest in. One of the top names in the entire portal, it's a no-brainer to not reach out to the sharpshooting guard.
Last season with the South Dakota Fighting Hawks, the 6-6 guard averaged 18.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds, along with shooting 41.6 percent overall and 35.9 percent from three-point range. One of Eaglestaff's biggest traits is when he's hot, he's hot. He had 13 games this season with 20 or more more points, his best outing being a wild 51-point performance against South Dakota State, going 8-18 from deep, as well as 13-17 from the free-throw line.
Eaglestaff feeds off shot volume, and a guy that can get hot anytime would be great for Mark Pope's offensive system. The 6-6 guard can be dangerous anytime he steps on the court. We'll see how the interest goes between the two parties.