Kentucky is losing a veteran guard to the transfer portal
Now that the season is over for the Kentucky Wildcats, Mark Pope and his coaching staff are going to start constructing the roster for next season.
They landed their first player in the transfer portal on Friday as former Tulane guard Kam Williams picked Kentucky.
Now Kentucky will see which players that have eligibility left will stay in Lexington or look for a new place to play their college hoops. Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa just announced that he is going to enter the transfer portal.
The veteran guard last played in the Wildcats win over Gonzaga, where he broke a bone in his foot that caused him to miss the rest of the season. Now, Kriisa will use his last year of eligibility at a new school.
Before going down with the foot injury, Kriisa was averaging 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The 6'3 guard from Estonia did not have his best shooting season, but he is a proven scorer in college hoops who is also an elite three-point scorer.
Kriisa was a fan favorite in Lexington so all of Big Blue Nation will hope to see him succeed at the next stop on his journey.
Kentucky has already landed Williams in the portal and has some great guards coming in via high school, so Kriisa likely wanted to go find a place where he can start to finish his career.
Kriisa is an outstanding player, and fans can expect him to average over ten points and five assists per game wherever he ends up next season.