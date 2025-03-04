Kentucky is preparing for a competitive LSU team looking for a signature SEC win
The Kentucky Wildcats will be in Rupp Arena for one final time this season on Tuesday as they host the LSU Tigers on Senior Day. Following a 16-point loss to #1 Auburn, the Wildcats are looking to end on a high note in their home arena on Tuesday against an LSU team who is still seeking their first signature win in SEC play. The Tigers are 14-15 overall, and 3-13 in SEC play.
LSU, led by guard Cam Carter, who averages a team-high 16.9 points (7th in SEC), has wins over Arkansas, Oklahoma and South Carolina in SEC play, and have lost their last three games. A matter of fact, the Tigers have actually been close in a number of their losses in SEC play, but haven't been able to pick up a big win, struggling mightily down the stretch of many of their games. Mark Pope talked about the Tigers on his radio show Monday night.
"They're playing a little smaller (than they were), a little bit more athletic. Really, really perimeter-oriented. Some really, really talented veteran guys and young guys. They've been in every game. They haven't had quite the finishing results that they want, but they're a good team and it will be a great game tomorrow night."- Pope on LSU.
The Tigers are coming in to Lexington banged up. They have been without big man Jalen Reed since the beginning of December, after he was declared out for the remainder of the season with a torn right knee ligament. LSU is expected to also be without guard Vyctorius Miller, who is one of their top scorers, as well as big man Corey Chest. Both of them are doubtful for Tuesday.
Kentucky is looking to get back on track and come out with a win in their last game in Rupp Arena this season.