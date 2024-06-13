Kentucky learns opponent for the SEC/ACC Challenge
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for the 2024-25 season, and newly hired head coach Mark Pope is ready to coach his alma mater.
One of the most exciting events in college basketball is the SEC/ACC Challenge, where fans get to see two of college basketball's best conferences face off for bragging rights. Last season, the SEC/ACC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie.
The Wildcats hosted a top-ten Miami team for the 2023 SEC/ACC Challenge and won this ball game 95-73 behind a team-high 19 points from freshman star Reed Sheppard.
Now, in the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge, Coach Pope and the Wildcats are set to hit the road and take on the Clemson Tigers. In last season's event, Clemson took down Alabama on the road 85-77, gaining a win that showed the college basketball world this Tiger team was no joke.
Clemson did lose some important players from last year's team, but once again, the Tigers are looking like a solid team, and this won't be an easy game for Coach Pope and his team to win on the road.
This is an event where teams really want to prove which conference is the best, and for the Wildcats to help the SEC do that, they will have to win a tough basketball game away from Rupp Arena.
Coach Pope is the type of guy with a lot of pride in his conference, so he will want to get this win badly to represent the SEC well in his first season as Kentucky's head coach.