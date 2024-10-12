Kentucky offers 2026 top 10 forward
Kentucky hosted a couple of top recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes this weekend, with both attending Big Blue Madness on Friday. The Wildcats welcomed in 2025 top 35 guard Acaden Lewis on his birthday, going all-out for him on his visit, even making him a cake and the team sang him happy birthday. He wasn't the only one visiting on Friday night, as UK welcomed in 2026 top 10 forward Anthony Thompson.
Thompson's visit must have gone well, as his trip ended up with an offer from Kentucky on Friday, according to KSR's Jacob Polacheck. Lewis, mentioned above, is expected to announce his decision in early November between Kentucky, Duke, and UConn, so the Wildcats are pursuing him really heavy as things head down the homestretch in his recruitment. With Thompson, he is still in the process of taking more visits in his recruitment.
After visiting Kentucky this weekend, Thompson will be visiting Ohio State (Oct. 13), Michigan (Oct. 19), and Michigan State (Oct. 20) later this month. The five-star forward has received plenty of offers so far during his recruitment. He holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Louisville, Alabama, Marquette, Indiana, Purdue, Texas, Penn State, UCLA, Iowa, and Xavier, among a slew of other schools. He talked about what he's looking for in a school in a recent interview with On3's Jamie Shaw.
"I want to go to a program where I can grow as a player and a person and get a good education. But I want to go somewhere that has a good plan for me, where I can develop as a player and get ready for that next level. Also, I want to be able to play to win."- Thompson to On3's Jamie Shaw.
With an offer to Thompson under their belt, we'll see how Kentucky continues to move forward with the top 10 prospect.