Kentucky PG Zoom Diallo is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season

When the transfer portal opened after the conclusion of the 2025-26 college basketball season, it was known that Mark Pope was going to need a new point guard. One of the first players that Pope reached out to was former Washington point guard Zoom Diallo.

Last season for the Huskies, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Diallo was efficient from the field last year, shooting 48.9%. He shot 31.5% from three last season, but he is in no way considered a three-point shooter. Despite these elite numbers in the Big Ten last season, a lot of folks in the national media aren't all that high on the Wildcats' point guard this season.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some feel that it would make a lot of sense for the Wildcats to start Alex Wilkins at the one and sub Kam Williams into the starting five over Diallo. I don't feel that this is a good decision because I think Diallo is going to have an excellent season for the Wildcats. In the Pope system, I expect him to improve his three-point shooting. I'm not saying Diallo will become an elite three-point shooter, but I could see him shooting 37% on 2.5 threes per game.

On the defensive end of the floor, I think he will be one of the better defenders for the Wildcats. He is a taller guard listed on the roster at 6'6 and this will help him play some suffocating defense on opposing guards. When it comes to getting to the rim, Diallo will be one of the best in college basketball.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Ryan Cornish (9) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Diallo and Wilkins should be able to get to the rim at an elite level this season, which is something Pope will love to see out of his guards. The other impressive part of Diallo's stats is that he averaged 4.5 assists and 3.9 boards per game. I expect him to average over five assists per game this season, and if he could continue to be a help on the boards, it would be huge for the Wildcats.

The Kentucky point guard Diallo isn't a player the national media has a ton of confidence in, but Pope does. When the season is said and done, Diallo is going to be a top 15 point guard in college basketball and a top five point guard in the SEC. A big junior year is loading for Diallo.

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