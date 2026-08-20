The Lexington native Jerone Morton is going to provide a spark off the bench for Kentucky

This offseason, Mark Pope really needed to make sure that he had enough guard depth on this roster, as that has been an issue for his teams during his tenure in Lexington. Last year, Jaland Lowe went down with an injury, which led to Denzel Aberdeen having to run the one. The year prior, Lamont Butler got hurt, and this meant Jaxon Robinson had to run the one.

This season, Coach Pope isn't going to have to worry about this, as he went and got a ton of players who are capable of running the one. Both Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are point guards. Wilkins is going to play the two for Pope's team this season, but he played point guard last year at Furman. Then, on the bench, Pope has both Jerone Morton and Mason Williams.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two point guards were the darlings of the offseason for Coach Pope. Williams was the breakout star of the summer for Kentucky, and Morton won the Summer Leaderboard, which was a big deal. Morton is a player that won't be talked about much ahead of this season outside of Lexington, but he is going to be a great role player for Pope.

Last season, Morton played at Washington State, where he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. He was efficient from the field and three, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.7% from deep. If Morton can be a spark off the bench for Pope's team, this would be great. The veteran guard is going to be running the show off the bench, and I believe he will do this well.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Morton could have another good season shooting the ball from three, this would be great for Pope and the Wildcats. Morton has had stops at Morehead State and Washington State, so this will clearly be the biggest stage he has ever played on. He has the skill to be able to come play a really good 15 minutes per game off the bench for Pope and the Wildcats.

Morton is very excited to be back in his hometown and wear the Kentucky uniform. Depth is key in today's college basketball, and Morton is a big reason why BBN feels so good about the depth the Wildcats have this season. It won't be hard for fans to root for the Lexington native Morton this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.