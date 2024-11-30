Kentucky players appreciate Big Blue Nation's turnout on Friday
Kentucky basketball was back in action once again on Friday night, hosting the Georgia State Panthers in Rupp Arena. The day after Thansgiving is a time were crowds for games usually aren't the best, but Big Blue Nation brought it on Friday, and packed Rupp Arena. Only the BBN can do something like that.
The players certainly appreciated it. Ansley Almonor and Kerr Kriisa were both blown away by the turnou of fans when they came out onto the floor to see Rupp Arena nearly sold out for a mid-major non-conference game against Georgia State. Almonor shared his appreciation after game when he talked about it with media. It certainly gave them some extra juice.
""To see BBN show out like this, the day after Thanksgiving, they could be out shopping on Black Friday, and then coming out to pack this house just shows us how much they really love us. Made us want to go out there and fight for them."- Almonor on the impact of the fan turnout
Then, Mark Pope shared a story about Kerr Kriisa and how surprised he was seeing all of BBN in Rupp Arena. Kriisa told the huddle before the game that "this doesn't happen anywhere."
"So, we're in the huddle about to go out, and Kerr (Kriisa) sticks his head in, he's like, "guys, listen. We're playing a mid-major team on Thanksgiving weekend at night, and this place is sold out.' He's like, "this doesn't happen anywhere.' Our guys feel it. They're really grateful."- Pope on Kriisa's comments on fan turnout
Mark Pope certainly appreciates BBN showing out, as they have done every game this season, and he shows that every game by appreciating them. The players are feeling that energy now, and it will definitely help as the schedule gets tougher.