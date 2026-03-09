Ball movement was a key for Mark Pope in year one at Kentucky. It was the bread and butter of an offense that was exciting to watch. This season, there have been plenty of twists and turns, but it has ultimately landed at a 19-12 finish, where that beautiful ball movement has been rare to see.

If you ask Mark Pope, one of the biggest issues throughout this season, especially as of late with how many times he has said it, has been fatigue. But the players seem to think there is another common issue. After Kentucky's loss to Florida, Pope again cited fatigue as an issue. "We make poor decisions when we're tired on the floor. We just do. We're trying to figure out how to fix it. That's been a problem for us the last couple of games." But, ask the players and they will tell you differently.

Andrija Jelavic was asked after the game if fatigue was actually an issue. His answer? "No, it’s not. Everyone plays at the same pace that we do. Everyone plays Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. That’s not the problem." What does the Kentucky forward think is the problem? Immature play by some on the team, which points to selfishness.

"Some guys don’t touch the ball for 2-3 minutes, and they just need to be mature, not be childish," Jelavic said. "Know the game will come to them and not force it."

He wasn't the only Kentucky player who cited selfishness as an issue. Brandon Garrison knows that when guys aren't sharing the ball, it usually ends with a not-so-good result.

"I'll just say playing together more, looking for each other more, not (making) so many selfish plays," Garrison said on what the team needs to improve on before the postseason. "I feel like that hurts us. We play in segments where it's like we play good for four minutes and then we go back to selfishness."

Garrison and Jelavic are right. That has been a consistent struggle all season. This Kentucky team has struggled to put together a full game of constant effort and making unselfish plays. We see glimpses, but other than a small handful of games, it has not been there for a full game. Consistency has clearly been an overall issue for this team and now we are getting multiple reasons as to what could be behind all of it and it all seems to be contradicting. Depending on who you ask, you'll get a different response, as the players seem to be debunking Pope's fatigue excuse.

Bottom line, his team needs to be on the same page more consistently and play like it, fatigue being the actual reason or not. That needs to change now, or it could spell trouble over the next few weeks because one bad game with inconsistency can end the entire season.