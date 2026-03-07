Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The No. 5 Florida Gators have already locked up the SEC regular season title, but the defending National Champions still have a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in their sights. They have a chance to continue to pad their resume on Saturday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky is likely to be given an at-large bid in the tournament, but an upset win against Florida would go a long way in potentially improving its seeding.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's SEC showdown.

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida -6.5 (-110)

Kentucky +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -275

Kentucky +220

Total

OVER 159.5 (-110)

UNDER 159.5 (-110)

Florida vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Rupp Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida Record: 24-6 (15-2 in SEC)

Kentucky Record: 19-11 (10-7 in SEC)

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games

The UNDER is 8-4 in Florida's last 12 games

Kentucky is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. Florida

Kentucky is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games

Kentucky is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played on a Saturday

Florida vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Otega Oweh, G - Kentucky Wildcats

Otega Oweh is averaging 17.9 points per game this season, 5.1 more points than any other player on the Kentucky Wildcats. He's also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. He had a bad outing in the team's first game against Florida, scoring just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He needs to play better today if the Wildcats want a chance of pulling off the upset.

Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

I still think Florida isn't as good as its record. The Gators rank just 70th in the country in effective field goal percentage, only seven spots higher than the Wildcats. They're better on the defensive side of the court, ranking 20th in defensive efficiency, but Kentucky isn't too far behind in that metric either, coming in at 101st.

Kentucky also plays disciplined basketball, coming in at 32nd in the country in effective possession ratio.

The Wildcats shouldn't be this big of an underdog on their home court. I'll take the points.

Pick: Kentucky +6.5 (-110)

