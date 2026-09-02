Kentucky's 2012 National Title team and 2015's 38-1 team are being disrespected

The John Calipari era in Lexington came to an interesting end with the Hall of Fame coach leaving for Arkansas, but early in his tenure in Lexington, Calipari did some incredible things. Two of the best teams in Kentucky basketball history are Kentucky's 2012 team that won it all with Anthionfy Davis and the 2015 team that went 38-1. The Wildcats were a fluke loss to Wisconsin away from the national title, where many believe the Wildcats would have won.

These two teams were absolutely elite, and one would venture to imagine that they are considered two of the top teams of this century in college basketball. Well, that might not be the case. CBS Sports put out a candid coaches' article where they polled coaches, and the question of the day was about the best college basketball team of the 21st century.

UK's Anthony Davis, #23, center, is congratulated by teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, #14, left, and Doron Lamb, #20, right, after a play during the Final Four in New Orleans.Mar. 31, 2012 Lcjdc5 649i1tli51xpzvslng6 Original | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most would imagine that Kentucky's 2012 team and 2015 team would be high on that list, but they came up 6th and 7th on this list. The 2012 national title team got 10% of the vote, and the 2015 team got 7% of the vote.

The teams ahead of these two Kentucky teams were 2023-24 UConn, 2000-21 Duke, 2025-26 Michigan, 2017-18 Villanova, and 2006-07 Florida. These are some really good teams but both of Kentucky's team on this list should be higher.

When it comes to the 2012 team one of the voters said: "They had only two losses, right? One was at the buzzer. They had the first and second picks in that draft. You look at their tournament run, their championship game they dominated another really good team."

Apr 3, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) and Karl-Anthony Towns (rear) during practice for the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the voters had this to say about the 2015 Kentucky team: "I think it's 2015 Kentucky. I don't think it's close. Two wins away from immortality. They had KAT. I mean, look at the guys that didn't start. Look at Devin Booker, he didn't even start on that team. That was Cal's best team."

Big Blue Nation took to social media to discuss this, and they were very frustrated that these two Kentucky teams were not ranked higher. Recency bias seems to believe that there are some teams in this decade better than those two Calipari teams, and BBN isn't happy about it. Some polls will not take away the elite memories Kentucky fans have about those two teams, and hopefully Kentucky can get a new team on the list soon.

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