Mark Pope has to focus on this position in the 2027 recruiting class

Mark Pope and his Kentucky coaching staff are now working really hard to land some elite players in the 2027 recruiting class. Kentucky has already landed a five-star, as Ryan Hampton picked the Wildcats months ago. Since picking Kentucky, his stock in the class is dropping, but Hampton is a really exciting talent and will work well in the Pope system.

Every recruiting class is different for every team based on needs. The one position that seems like it will be a big need for the Wildcats is the center position. Franck Kepnang will be out of eligibility after this season and most believe that Malachi Moreno is going to have a big season which will spring him to the first round of the NBA Draft. If this is the case, Pope needs to find a center in the 2027 class.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that makes a ton of sense is five-star center Lewis Uvwo. He will be in Lexington the weekend of September 11th, and he is high on the priority board for Pope and the staff. The 6'11 225 pound center is ranked as the sixth best player in the 247Sports composite rankings. Uvwo has a 7'6 wingspan, which is just incredible.

The reason that Pope is so interested in Uvwo is his defense. He has a real shot to be the best Kentucky defender since Anthony Davis if Uvwo does decide to play for Pope and the Wildcats. I am very confident that regardless of where he plays his college ball, Uvwo will lead the nation in blocks per game.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) receives a trophy for best defensive player of the year before the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the offensive side of the floor, Uvwo has a long way to go, but he can clean up around the rim with dunks. If he can continue to grow his bag down low in the paint, he is going to be an elite player not only in college basketball but also in the NBA. Knowing that historically defense is an issue for Pope's teams, a player like Uvwo would be a big boost on that end of the floor.

Duke is also expected to be a big player in this race for the top defender in the 2027 class, so Coach Pope has to be ready for a Blue Blood battle. Center is going to be a position of need for the Wildcats, and Uvwo would be the perfect player to step in and play this spot for Pope.

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