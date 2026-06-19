Kentucky's 2026-27 basketball roster is even taller than fans thought

As Mark Pope has added players to the 2026-27 roster, Kentucky fans have gotten excited about how big this team is going to be this season. The height of this team has had BBN excited about how good this team will be on the glass and in many other aspects of the game. Now the roster has come out with heights and weights for the players, and the team is even taller than the fans previously thought.

Both Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins were listed at 6’6, which is crazy, knowing this means Diallo is two inches taller than what he was listed on the Washington roster, and Wilkins is one inch taller than what he was listed at on the Furman roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images



The other exciting fact is that the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have four seven-footers this season. Malachi Moreno, Franck Kepnang, Reece Potter, and most surprisingly, Ousmane N’Diaye were all listed at seven feet on the official roster.

If the starting five for the Wildcats this season is what fans are expecting, the heights of the starters will be 6’6, 6’6, 6’9, 7,0, 7’0. This would, without question, give Pope and the Wildcats one of the tallest groups of starters in all of college basketball.

Last season, Big Blue Nation saw the Florida Gators dominate with a massive starting lineup like this ,and they will do it again this year. Luckily for Coach Pope, he now has a team big enough to hang with the Gators, who will be the best team in the nation next season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

During the Pope era, at times, rebounding has been an issue, so the hope is that with this big lineup, the Wildcats will be able to dominate the boards this season. In the SEC, it is very important to be good on the glass, and now Kentucky will be able to hang with Florida and Tennessee on the glass. Height matters in basketball, but more important than height is heart, so this team is going to need a lot of it if they want to be really good on the glass.

This team is very tall, but they can also shoot, and the height advantage the Wildcats will have this season will help them be able to shoot over defenders. Mark Pope has put together a very good roster for the 2026-27 season.

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