There is a really interesting starting job battle going on for Mark Pope and Kentucky

When looking at this Kentucky basketball team for the 2026-27 season, there are four players who are locked in as starters. Those guys are Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Milan Momcilovic, and Malachi Moreno. The last spot in the starting five is going to be very interesting because there are many different avenues Mark Pope could go down.

One thing Pope could do is play Momcilovic at the three and either start Ousmane N’Diaye or Justin McBride at the four. If this were to happen, I lean to N’Diaye starting at the four. McBride isn’t a great defender, and at only 6’8 it would be tough for him to be elite at the four in a starting role. N’Diaye has a ton of upside, so if he does take over at the starting spot, this should have Big Blue Nation excited.

Ousmane N'Diaye | Kentucky Athletics

The other option would be, once Kam Williams is back healthy on the floor, to play him at the three and move Momcilovic to the four. The reason I wouldn’t be too fond of this is that I think the three better suits Momcilovic. He isn’t an elite defender, and Kentucky fans don’t want to see him going to low all that much. He does have a good post fade, but his three-point shooting is the best in college hoops.

The N’Diaye vs. McBride debate is going to be a very interesting one because there truly are arguments to be made for both players. What’s best for Kentucky is N’Diaye starting because that means that he has hit his upside and will be a college basketball monster. If McBride does start, this doesn’t mean N’Diaye isn’t good; it just means he might be a tad behind.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Coach Pope is that he doesn't have many decisions to make about who is going to start for this team. For the most part the lineup is set we just have to find out how he is going to play his three and four. I have a feeling it will be easier to guess who is going to be the fifth starter once we hear more about summer practice.

Coach Pope has options, but all of them are good options, so this should have Kentucky fans happy. I feel like with all of the decisions we just discussed, there really isn't anywhere Coach Pope can go wrong.

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