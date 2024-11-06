Kentucky's backcourt duo of Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh could be "devastating" for opponents
Kentucky basketball started the season with a lopsided 103-62 victory over Wright State on Monday night that included a great defensive effort which turned into instant offense. That's something that Mark Pope talked about after the game, and he knows Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler are key to turning the defense into offense so quickly, as both are menaces on the defensive end.
Oweh and Butler have shown their skills on both ends of the court, but it's really their defensive presence that has opponents up at night. Pope knows the two guards have a huge impact on the team, and they put it all on display Monday night, especially being disruptive on that end.
"Otega (Oweh) came up with some really timely stops and steals. Lamont (Butler), of course, is just a menace out there all the time. He's always such a threat. It's almost like, I've been the opposing coach going against Lamont Butler and every time you bounce the ball as a coach you kind of hold your breath and say, 'He didn't take the ball that time. That's a win, right?' Those two guys could be devastating. I thought especially Otega had a really good special night defensively. That disruptive part of the game was great. I think we haven't even begun to like touch where we can be as a rim protecting team. I think we have so much more in the tank there that will add to our defense."- Pope on their defensive impact.
They certainly showed their presence, and they even turned it into offense. Kentucky had 11 steals and 36 fast-break points, which further proves how dangerous the Wildcats can be in transition off of turnovers. As for Oweh and Butler, they have the stats to back that up. Oweh finished with a game-high 21 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, and a block and 3 steals on the defensive end. With Butler, he finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and a block and three steals.
Pope knows that their defensive performances will be important this season and really impact how they do on the offensive end, too.
"We get energy out of our defense and that's really important for a team who is offensive minded, for us to have a defensive identity where we feel real pride and energy. That's going to be important for us all season long."- Pope on the importance of defense.
Those two will be threats all year long in Kentucky's backcourt. They are headaches for opponents to have to deal with. Kentucky fans have gotten a taste of that already and will get plenty more of it this season.