Kentucky's freshmen have stepped up in a big way recently
Kentucky basketball has been dealing with a couple of injuries lately, which has led to some freshmen being forced to step up, Trent Noah and Travis Perry. Well, they have, and in a big way. When Andrew Carr was out with his lingering back injury, Noah was forced to play extra minutes behind Ansley Almonor, and he provided a huge spark off the bench. Same goes for Perry when Lamont Butler first suffered his shoulder injury.
Two young players that have been asked to expand their roles have delivered lately. That has forced Pope to expand the rotation, and those two freshmen's minutes. Last game, Noah really shined off the bench, tallying 11 points and knocking down three 3's in Tuesday's win over #5 Tennessee. As for Perry, he added 8 points and two threes. Their improvement over the course of this season has been drastic, and they have answered when asked to increase their role, and Collin Chandler had a beautiful pass in his few minutes on the court Tuesday.
Mark Pope talked about their recent improvement and work ethic over the course of the season on Tuesday after their win over Tennessee. They are becoming sophomores right before Kentucky fans' eyes.
"You watch Trent Noah work, and he's highlighted today because he was so good (Tuesday). He works that way every single day. It gives him confidence, it gives me confidence, it gives his teammate confidence. And so, (Travis Perry) was great (Tuesday). Collin Chandler had a big time dime. All three of those guys. We knew they needed to step up. ...This is the part in the season where these young guys kind of have to become sophomores a little bit, and our roster issues are forcing them to do it, and they are ready. They are really talented players that have put it in every day. These guys stay and shoot, the three of these guys stay and shoot. Like they play their own shooting game after practice. They will be in the gym for an hour after. ...I had a recruit in town and I was at the (Joe Craft Center) late after an event and I was in there and it's 10:15 and Travis Perry was in there full sweat getting shots up at 10:15 (Monday) night. It's just how these guys are wired. They are great representatives of Kentucky and they are going to be great players.- Pope on the freshmen stepping up.
Kentucky is going to need the freshmen to keep their improved play going with Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler out for a potentially prolonged period of time, so they will have to step up in the next few games especially.