Kentucky's Malachi Moreno has an elite skill set for a seven-footer the Mark Pope will utilize
It is going to be an uphill battle for true freshman seven-footer Malachi Moreno to get playing time with Jayden Quaintance, Brandon Garrison, and Reece Potter all in the center position with him, but he has a tremendous upside.
Many fans who haven't watched a ton of film on Moreno think of him as a defensive center who does not have that much upside as a scorer. That could not be further from the truth, as Moreno is exceptional down low, thanks to a great handle for a player his size.
Moreno has a wide array of post moves that will help him score down low for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is also an elite rebounder and shot blocker, making him a well-rounded player.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Moreno at his recent press conference, "You talk about great character human beings, his mom is brilliant, his brother is so wonderful. If he was leading everything in the state of Kentucky this would a better place, just a beautiful kid. He's also 7'1, racing up the draft charts already, and is going to be a force to be reckoned with."
More than likely, Moreno is going to be a multiple-year player for the Wildcats, but he is going to get some playing time this season for Pope's Wildcats.
A second-year Moreno will be a scary sight in the Kentucky offense, knowing he is so good at handling the ball. The McDonald's All-American will be a star in the Pope offense thanks to his vast skill set.