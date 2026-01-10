Nebraska Men's Hoops Uses Big Comeback Against Indiana to Stay Unbeaten
While Indiana was celebrating its big football win Friday night, Nebraska was making other plans.
The No. 10 Cornhuskers—slight betting underdogs to the Hoosiers on the road—rallied from a 16-point deficit Saturday to down the Hoosiers 83–77. With the win, Nebraska—famously the only major-conference team in the history of men’s college basketball never to win an NCAA tournament game—moved to 16-0 on the season.
The Cornhuskers have already eclipsed coach Fred Hoiberg’s combined win total (14) in his first two seasons leading the program in 2020 and 2021. Barring a complete meltdown, Nebraska should glide to a third straight 20-win season—a program first.
Guard Jamarques Lawrence was the hero of the day for the Cornhuskers, pouring in 27 points to smash his previous career high of 21 (set Nov. 20 against New Mexico). Nebraska trailed 49–33 with 17:42 left in the contest before closing on a 50–28 kick.
The Cornhuskers are one of a strange group of six teams that have remained undefeated into 2026. The others are perennial contenders Arizona, Iowa State and Michigan, on-and-off commodity Vanderbilt, and mid-major Miami-Ohio.
Nebraska will travel home to meet Oregon Tuesday, with a date with the Wolverines looming two weeks from then on Jan. 27.