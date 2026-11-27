One of the most historic buildings in college basketball is right here in Lexington, Kentucky, and that is Rupp Arena. Kentucky has had some incredible moments in this huge arena, and tonight is a special night for Rupp Arena and the Kentucky basketball program.

50 years ago today was the first game played in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats took on the Wisconsin Badgers and won this game72-64. Rick Robey led the Wildcats in scoring in the win over Wisconsin with 13 points. Jack "Goose" Givens had 12 points in the first game in the history of Rupp Arena. The Wildcats were ranked 6th in all of college basketball during this win over Wisconsin.

Kentucky's Jack Givens (#21) drives against Duke in the 1978 NCAA championship game.Uk 1978 4 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, 50 years down the road, the Wildcats have a very important game coming up this evening in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are set to welcome the Wichita State Shockers, who are 6-1 on the season. More than likely, the Wildcats will be without their superstar center, Malachi Moreno, who is dealing with a concussion. The problem with this is that the Shockers have a superstar big man of their own in Williams Berg, who leads Wichita State in scoring.

Berg is one of the top rebounders in college basketball so far this season, averaging 11.8 per game, which is fourth in college basketball. He is also scoring 19 points per game. The 7'2, 263-pound big man is a problem down low, and it won't be an easy task for Kentucky to handle, with Moreno likely not giving it a go.

Someone is going to have to step up for Coach Mark Pope in this game in the frontcourt. It will be interesting to see who Pope is going to start down low. Most would assume that it will be the veteran center Franck Kepnang, but Coach Pope has talked about how Reece Potter needs to step up.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wouldn't be shocked if Potter got the start, knowing he is a much better passer than Kepnang. Whether Pope goes with Kepnang or Potter, the Wildcats are not going to have an advantage down low. Coach Pope could also go with some kind of small-ball lineup.

Tonight is a historic night to remember some wonderful moments in the Kentucky basketball program. Hopefully this Kentucky team will get the win to celebrate 50 years of the best gym in college basketball, Rupp Arena.

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