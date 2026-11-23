Kentucky took a tough loss on Friday against the Indiana Hoosiers, and with Thanksgiving coming up this week, the Wildcats are in preparation for their next game against Wichita State. The Wildcats will take on the Shockers in Rupp Arena on Friday night, and the crazy part is that Wichita State is ranked higher than Pope's Wildcats in KenPom.

While it's not a power conference team, Wichita State is a very good team this season and a pretty iconic team in this century. If the Wildcats were fully healthy in this game, it would be a battle, but Coach Pope very well could be without one of his best players. It was reported by KSR that Kentucky's center Malachi Moreno is in concussion protocol after taking a very hard hit in the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) rebounds the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreno has not been ruled out for the matchup with the Shockers yet, but it does sound like it will be an uphill battle for him to be on the floor. If Moreno is not able to clear concussion protocol, this will give a huge advantage to Wichita State. The best player for the Shockers is a 7'2 center named Williams Berg who averages 19 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game so far this season. Berg would be tough to stop with Moreno on the floor, but if he is out, this will be next to impossible for the Wildcats.

The glaring concern for Pope and the Wildcats this season has been depth at the five. The Washington transfer Franck Kepnang has been bad in limited minutes off the bench this season for Pope. Kepnang hasn't been great on the glass, and his hands are a problem.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Franck Kepnang (11) celebrates after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reece Potter saw some minutes in the loss to Kansas, with Moreno getting in some early foul trouble, and he doesn't seem like the answer down low either. If Moreno can't suit up on Friday night in Rupp Arena, one of these two big men will have to step up for Pope and the Wildcats.

If Kentucky can't take down the Shockers in Rupp Arena on Friday night, things are going to get even worse for Pope, and his seat will continue to get warmer. Pope needs to start making a great game plan in case Moreno isn't able to go because the Wildcats cannot lose this basketball game.

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