Wildcats Today

Kentucky's Otega Oweh discusses the injury he is dealing with and his timetable for return

Otega Oweh seems to be dealing with a small injury.

Andrew Stefaniak

Jan 28, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The star player for the Kentucky Wildcats this season is their leading scorer from a season ago Otega Oweh. After transferring to Kentucky from Oklahoma ahead of Mark Pope's first season in Lexington, Oweh went on to average 16.2 points per game for the Wildcats a year ago.

Heading into this season, Oweh is a player that many project to win SEC Player of the Year and be an All-American. After an elite season a year ago, he is ready to put up even more impressive numbers during the 2025-26 season.

The Field of 68 was in Lexington yesterday, and got to sit down with a few different players, and Oweh hopped on the show. Oweh talked about the injury he has been dealing with and discussed a timetable for his return.

Otega Oweh
Mar 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) talks to the media during practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Here is what Oweh had to say about his injury and when he will be back: "I have turf toe. I've been out for like four weeks, so now I'm two weeks from being able to get back on the court. It was a good rehab, but it was just cautious."

The good news is fans should not have any kind of concern for this injury, as he was asked next if there was a game today, whether or not, he would suit up, and Oweh said he would be out there.

The other concern fans might have is the fact that he won't have practiced for six weeks once he is back on the floor, but Oweh knows this system and will be just fine to step back on the floor, not missing a beat.

Oweh needs to have healthy legs as he is a slasher, and being able to push off his feet is a big part of making contested layups.

Otega Oweh
Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) warms-up Thursday, March 27, 2025, during practice ahead of the Sweet 16 March Madness tournament game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is smart that Kentucky's trainers held Oweh out of practice to rehab this injury because there is no reason to further hurt turf toe, especially knowing what Joe Burrow is dealing with right now in Cincinnati.

Kentucky needs Oweh healthy and ready to roll for the start of the season and missing a few weeks of practice is well worth it as long as he is 100% in November.

Oweh is one of the most underrated stars in college basketball, and he will show why when Kentucky takes the floor to start the season. He is a dark-horse sleeper to win Player of the Year in college hoops this season.

manual

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball