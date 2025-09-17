Kentucky's Otega Oweh discusses the injury he is dealing with and his timetable for return
The star player for the Kentucky Wildcats this season is their leading scorer from a season ago Otega Oweh. After transferring to Kentucky from Oklahoma ahead of Mark Pope's first season in Lexington, Oweh went on to average 16.2 points per game for the Wildcats a year ago.
Heading into this season, Oweh is a player that many project to win SEC Player of the Year and be an All-American. After an elite season a year ago, he is ready to put up even more impressive numbers during the 2025-26 season.
The Field of 68 was in Lexington yesterday, and got to sit down with a few different players, and Oweh hopped on the show. Oweh talked about the injury he has been dealing with and discussed a timetable for his return.
Here is what Oweh had to say about his injury and when he will be back: "I have turf toe. I've been out for like four weeks, so now I'm two weeks from being able to get back on the court. It was a good rehab, but it was just cautious."
The good news is fans should not have any kind of concern for this injury, as he was asked next if there was a game today, whether or not, he would suit up, and Oweh said he would be out there.
The other concern fans might have is the fact that he won't have practiced for six weeks once he is back on the floor, but Oweh knows this system and will be just fine to step back on the floor, not missing a beat.
Oweh needs to have healthy legs as he is a slasher, and being able to push off his feet is a big part of making contested layups.
It is smart that Kentucky's trainers held Oweh out of practice to rehab this injury because there is no reason to further hurt turf toe, especially knowing what Joe Burrow is dealing with right now in Cincinnati.
Kentucky needs Oweh healthy and ready to roll for the start of the season and missing a few weeks of practice is well worth it as long as he is 100% in November.
Oweh is one of the most underrated stars in college basketball, and he will show why when Kentucky takes the floor to start the season. He is a dark-horse sleeper to win Player of the Year in college hoops this season.