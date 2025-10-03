Tarleton State Places Men's Basketball Coach Billy Gillispie on Administrative Leave
Tarleton State men's basketball coach Billy Gillispie has been placed on administrative leave, the school announced on Friday.
An employee conduct review will be conducted, per the school's release, after the university received an anonymous complaint. Associate head coach Glynn Cyprien will be the acting head coach in Gillispie's absence.
There were no further details given and the university stated that it will not comment further.
Gillispie has faced allegations of player mistreatment in the past when he was the head coach at Texas Tech in 2011 and '12. He resigned as the Red Raiders' coach in '12, citing health issues. There were also allegations of player mistreatment when Gillispie coached Kentucky in the late 2000s. Kentucky and Gillispie reached a $3 million settlement related to the firing in 2009.
Gillispie is entering his sixth season at Tarleton State, where he has gone 78–74. The Texans went 12–20 last season, including 7–9 in the WAC.