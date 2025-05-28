Kentucky star Otega Oweh pulls out of NBA Draft and will return to Lexington
Kentucky fans have been waiting for weeks to hear a decision from Otega Oweh, and alas, the long wait is over, and Oweh will be back in Lexington for another season playing for Mark Pope.
Oweh worked out for a lot of different teams, and over the last few days, there was some buzz that his draft stock was starting to rise, but he eventually made the decision that one more season in Lexington would be best for his future.
This was definitely the best decision for Oweh as he will have millions waiting for him in NIL money once, he is back in Lexington, and he can take the feedback NBA teams gave him to work on these things.
Oweh is talented enough that if he is able to improve on the things the NBA teams are telling him to work on, he could turn himself into a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Last season, Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, and he is going to have a shot to top that this season. He likely will be the favorite to win SEC Player of the Year, and if this were to happen, he would be a First-Team All-American selection.
Oweh proved to be a clutch late-game scorer in multiple games last season, like the wins over Duke and both game-winners vs. Oklahoma. Having a player like this to go with all of the elite talent on the 2025-26 Kentucky roster makes the Wildcats scary.
Kentucky is a top five team in college hoops with Oweh back, and the Wildcats have a great shot to win it all in year two under Coach Pope.