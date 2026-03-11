Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got things started on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, taking on the LSU Tigers, and while it was a close game for about the entire contest, Kentucky came away with the 87-82 win.

The star of the game for Pope’s Wildcats was none other than Brandon Garrison. He got extra run in the first half with Malachi Moreno picking up two quick fouls, and he was great. In the second half, Garrison was even better, making two three-pointers, and he had a massive impact on defense. Total Garrison finished the day with 17 points, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Kentucky does not win this game without the play of Garrison, who was Kentucky’s star, with Moreno never really getting into the flow of this one.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) shoots over Louisiana State Tigers guard Max MacKinnon (3) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Per usual, Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen were both exceptional in this game as Oweh led the Wildcats with 23 and Aberdeen had 16. If these two players keep putting up these types of performances, the Wildcats are going to win more games in Nashville.

While some might say the performance from Garrison was the highlight of the game, I would say it was the fact that the Wildcats only turned the ball over five times. Turnovers have been a big issue for the Wildcats in SEC play, but they valued every possession in the win over LSU.

The defense was lackluster in this game as LSU had a lot of open shooters and at times were doing whatever they wanted on that end of the floor. Kentucky needs to tighten up the defense the rest of the way or these teams will expose this issue.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) backs down Louisiana State Tigers forward Pablo Tamba (8) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kam Williams made his return to the floor in this game, scoring three points in 17 minutes. He had a few breakdowns on defense, but he was trying to get the rust off, so I have no issues with him making some mistakes in a win. Williams is going to be a big part of Kentucky’s postseason run once the rust is off and he has his legs back under him.

The win over LSU means the Wildcats are moving on and will face the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, with tip-off coming at 12:30 pm est tomorrow in Bridgestone Arena. The Tigers of Missouri beat these Wildcats in Rupp Arena early into SEC play, so the Wildcats will be looking for revenge in the Music City.