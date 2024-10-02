Kentucky star predicted top breakout candidate for the 2024-25 season
The Kentucky basketball season is inching closer, and Big Blue Nation is itching to see their team in action. Big Blue Madness is just over a week away, and plenty of preseason rankings and predictions are starting to flow. On Wednesday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz gave his prediction on his top 10 breakout players for the upcoming season, and Wildcat guard Jaxson Robinson was at the top.
Among those on his list include Robinson, Matthew Murrell (Ole Miss), Meechie Johnson (Ohio State), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State), Aidan Mahaney (UConn), Donovan Dent (New Mexico), Chris Bell (Syracuse), Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina), and Malik Mack (Georgetown). Robinson definitely has the hype to be on that list. Many expect him to be arguably Kentucky's best player this season, and he will be key in determining the Wildcat's success throughout the season. As BYU's best player last season, it was a home-run get for Mark Pope out of the transfer portal, who would've likely been an NBA Draft pick if he had stayed in the draft process. Last season, he averaged 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 42.6% overall and 35.4% from three-point range.
For Kentucky to reach the success they are looking for this season, Robinson will need to be a star for the Wildcats, and fans should expect to see a jump in Robinson's stats, especially with scoring the ball. Kentucky Wildcats on SI recently predicted the 6-foot-7 guard's stats for the upcoming season. His scoring and playmaking ability is going to be a huge part of Pope's offensive system.
Robinson should thrive in Lexington as a potential NBA Draft pick, and his play and stock should see a boost, especially with the talent he will have around him.