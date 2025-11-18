Kentucky will be without a key guard against #17 Michigan State
Kentucky is in the Big Apple to take on the #17 Michigan State Spartans in the State Farm Champions Classic. This will be an exciting battle between two all-time programs that is going to be full of some high-level defense.
Both Kentucky and Michigan State are two of the best defenses in college basketball, so this will likely be a low-scoring game.
The bad news for Kentucky is that they will be without their starting point guard, Jaland Lowe, in this game. After coming back from a dislocated shoulder to play against Valpo and Louisville, Lowe suffered the same injury. He didn't play against Eastern Illinois as the medical team, with Lowe and his family, are deciding what the next step is for his injury.
Here is what Matt Norlander had to say about Lowe's injury: "The Champions Classic will have injury impacts on both games tonight, as Kentucky will again be without starting point guard Jaland Lowe against Michigan State, Mark Pope told CBS Sports. Lowe is out indefinitely with a shoulder; his availability in the near-term remains foggy."
It sounds like Lowe won't be on the floor anytime soon. There is still a decision to be made about whether or not season-ending surgery is what is best for Lowe. While nothing concrete has been said, it does feel like this is the route that seems most realistic.
With Lowe not on the floor for the foreseeable future, Denzel Aberdeen becomes even more important for this basketball team. He played very well in the loss to Louisville.
Aberdeen is going to have to play well this evening against the stingy Spartans' defense, or the Wildcats could drop their second marquee game of the season. Another key factor for the point guard position in this game will be the play of Jasper Johnson. He had a rough showing when the Wildcats lost to Louisville, so he would love to have a big bounce-back game tonight.
There is a chance that Lowe does not suit up again for the Wildcats this season, and if this is the case, Aberdeen and Johnson are going to be crucial for the success of this team.
Kentucky desperately needs to take down the Spartans in this ball game, and turnovers have been an issue for the Wildcats. Pope's team needs to take care of the ball this evening, and a lot of this will come down to the play of the two-point guards.