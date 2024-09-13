Kentucky wing Jaxson Robinson responds to a CBB analyst who ranked him way too low
Jaxson Robinson is going to be the star for the Kentucky basketball team this season, and a college basketball analyst is adding fuel to the fire. Andy Katz just ranked the top sixteen wings in college basketball this season, and he had Robinson ranked 10th overall. There is no question that Robinson could have been ranked higher on this list, and he took to social media to voice his displeasure with this ranking.
On the NCAA March Madness X/Twitter page, they posted a graphic showing the list of top 16 wings, and Robinson quote tweeted this list saying, "Keeping receipts."
Robinson has talked for months now about how he has been in the SEC at two different stops, and it didn't work out, so he will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this season for the Wildcats. Robinson is an elite player who is going to score a lot this season, so he doesn't need any more motivation to be great, but it doesn't hurt.
Last season, Robinson led BYU in scoring, and many expect him to do the same for the Wildcats this season. The 6'7 wing can score from all over the floor, but he will do most of his damage from beyond the three-point line.
When the 2024-25 season comes to an end, Robinson will be a top five wing in college basketball as he has a real shot to average 20 points per game in year three in Coach Mark Pope's system. A special season is coming up for Robinson as he will prove he is built for the SEC.