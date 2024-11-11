Kerr Kriisa brings contagious energy to the rest of the Kentucky team
One of the biggest things Mark Pope talked about with Kerr Kriisa when he committed to Kentucky was his swagger, and how he brings a fan-favorite attitude to Lexington. So far this season, Kentucky fans are definitely getting a taste of that. The trash-talking, getting fans fired up, and setting the tone has been a big boost off the bench.
Otega Oweh says that swagger from Kriisa has also rubbed off on he and his teammates, too. When they need a boost off the bench, Kriisa is there to help bring it.
"It's crazy. He's electric. Every time he's out there, he's gonna do something with it. He's gonna yell in someone's face, he's gonna smack the floor. ...When he's doing that, it's just, it's electrifying because he gets everyone rattled up and gets everyone turnt. He had 12 assists last game. I think by the second half he had six assists or something like that. Knowing that he's going out there just trying to make everyone better and he's bringing energy. It's just huge."- Oweh on Kriisa's infectious energy.
Oweh knows how valuable Kriisa is, and he impacts the game in many different ways other than his energy and passing. He admits Kriisa has more in his big than he originally thought.
"Obviously, when you're a player, you wanna come into the game and make an impact in whatever way. For him, it's his playmaking, shooting, energy. He's valuable in so many different ways. At first, I thought it was really just his trash talk as well, but nah, his energy is just crazy."- Oweh on different ways Kriisa impacts.
Kriisa has brought all of that energy so far this season, and the Wildcats will need more of that when they have their first big test of the season on Tuesday against Duke.