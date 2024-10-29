Kerr Kriisa compliments the pace that Kentucky plays with
Kentucky played their first exhibition last week against Kentucky Wesleyan, and now they're about to play thier final one on Tuesday night against Minnesota State. Kerr Kriisa has yet to make his debut for the Wildcats due to a hamstring injury, but whenever he does get back on the floor, he'll be a handful for opponents.
When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Andrew Carr said Kriisa plays really fast, and that's exactly how the team is wanting to play this season. Getting up and down the floor, not stopping, is a priority to make the magic happen in Mark Pope's offense.
"He's amazing. Especially, the most notable thing you'll probably see is just how fast he plays. He gets the ball out in transition, he's yelling at the five man to take it out of bounds, he's yelling at us to outlet it him, 'let's go, let's go.' He has really, really taken exactly what Coach Pope has said and doing it to his max over his max ability to try and push the pace as fast as possible. Offensively, just the way he runs the pick-and-roll, able to manipulate the defense is also really special. He adds just another layer to our team, and he's gonna be a really important part of our team this year."- Carr on Kerr Kriisa.
Lamont Butler also spoke with media on Monday, and he praised the same exact thing about Kriisa, calling him dangerous in the pick-and-roll on offense.
"Kerr (Kriisa) is a great shooter. You can't give him no space, but also the pace that he plays with. He cuts hard, he pushes the ball up the floor, and then, just, him off the pick-and-roll is very dangerous. He can either come off and shoot, or, you know, he's a great passer. He finds guys on the perimeter, hits the roll well. So, he's a very dangerous player."- Butler on Kerr Kriisa.
It's going to be really exciting to see just how well Kriisa impacts Kentucky, especially fitting Pope's entire style really well. By what they are prioritizing when on the court, it seems like he compliments thewm really well with the things he does best.