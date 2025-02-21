Kerr Kriisa had a strong message for five-star 2025 Kentucky PF target Nate Ament
Kentucky, after missing on Caleb Wilson, is making a late push after five-star power forward Nate Ament. Kentucky is trying to make a come from behind effort in this race as schools like Duke, Tennessee, and Louisville have a lead.
Ament was recently in Lexington for a visit when the Wildcats took down the Tennessee Volunteers. He posted a photo of himself in a Kentucky jersey after the visit, and the top comment was that of Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa, who said, "Yo goofy, let's commit."
The Boozer twins had more negative things to say in these comments about Ament's photo as they are trying to pull him over to Duke.
The Wildcats have a chance to land this elite five-star talent, but it is going to take an incredible recruiting effort down the stretch from Coach Pope. If Kentucky is not able to land Ament, power forward is going to be the number one priority for the coaching staff in the transfer portal.
Ament is likely closing in on a decision, and Kentucky fans will hope that this is to play his college hoops in Lexington.
Here is the scouting report on Ament from Adam Finkelstein over at 247Sports, "Ament is one of the best long-term prospects in the country. He's an immense talent and still in the early stages of putting it all together. He has good positional size for a face-up forward at over 6-foot-9 with an elastic body type, albeit a relatively modest 6-foot-11 wingspan. He's a fluid mover, plus athlete, and has tremendous natural hands and touch, which are the foundation of his developing skill-set."