Kerr Kriisa had a strong message for five-star 2025 Kentucky PF target Nate Ament

Kerr Kriisa is on a mission to recruit 5-star SF Nate Ament from the class of 2025 to Kentucky!



Kriisa commented on Ament's post during his official visit, saying, "Yo goofy, let’s commit!"



Could Ament be the next addition to the Wildcats? 😺👀 #BBN



🎥: @CapitolHoops pic.twitter.com/CDzOETMynK