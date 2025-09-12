The difference between the ceiling and floor for Kentucky is up to one player
Mark Pope was in need of a point guard in the transfer portal after Lamont Butler ran out of eligibility, and he went to the ACC to find one. Coach Pope brought in former Pitt point guard Jaland Lowe, and he led the Panthers in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points per game.
To go with his 16.8 points per game, Lowe also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest during the 2024-25 season. These numbers are all incredible, but the concern for Lowe is the percentages he shot from the field.
Last season, for Pitt Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three, and many fans have their fair share of concerns with his shooting. The rebuttal to this argument is that he shot the ball over 14 times per game last season, as he was really the only chance Pitt had at any offense.
Lowe was taking a lot of shots that he won't take this season at Kentucky in the Pope offense. Coach Pope even discussed this in one of his recent press conferences, talking about how this offense is going to feel a lot easier for Lowe.
He also won't be shooting the ball 14 times per game at Kentucky because the Wildcats have a lot of different players who can score at a high level.
Lowe is one of the most important players on this team. The reason he will change the ceiling and floor of this basketball team is because fans just don't fully know what to expect from him. Obviously, Lowe has the upside to be a dominant player in the SEC, but he can't shot chuck for the Wildcats this season.
If he plays his role well for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, distributing the ball and taking clean open looks, he will be an All-SEC point guard. Fans of opposing teams love to knock Lowe's shooting from last season, but he is going to be a star in the Pope system.
This Kentucky team really needs Lowe to have a great season, and the reports coming out of summer practice about Lowe have all been extremely positive. Lowe is the fastest player on the team, and this is going to be very helpful in the fast-paced Pope offense, especially in transition.
Kentucky desperately needs an elite season from Lowe if the Wildcats are going to make a deep run in March.