Koby Brea helped spark Kentucky's defensive efforts against South Carolina
Kentucky basketball really needed to get back on track Saturday against South Carolina, and they did just that, responding to two-straight losses with a 23-point win over the Gamecocks in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats allowed just 57 points, their third-lowest point total allowed this season, as well as their fewest allowed in an SEC home game since allowing 54 points to Auburn in 2023.
With so many glaring defensive struggles this season, most-notably as of late, Kentucky seemed to make some serious improvements on that end of the floor. Lately, it has been Kentucky's defense putting the offense in very tough positions, but that wasn't the case at all on Saturday against South Carolina. A big part of the improvements on that end of the floor was Koby Brea, who is known for his offense, but made some huge defensive stands against the Gamecocks.
Mark Pope talked about Brea's defensive efforts after the win, and it turned out to be really contagious, flowing over into the rest of the team. Brea's spark on that end really helped carry over to their offensive success, too, as Kentucky had 14 points off nine South Carolina turnovers.
"I thought our guys were really focused for the most part. We had some lapses and we can get much better. They bought into being a little bit more disruptive and a little bit more aggressive at the point of attack. ...It certainly helps having Lamont (Butler) back. ...Koby Brea was unbelievable tonight. He was incredible on the defensive end. His gaps were incredible and his digs were incredible. We were bringing in a third defender to ball screens to cover the short role. He was unbelievable at that, and his ball pressure was great. It was smart, it wasn't belligerent. Kind of like, pickup 94 feet. It was really smart and intelligent. I can't be more proud at that. ...He's had his best two days of practice the last two days on the defensive end. I thought it carried into the game and I thought he was brilliant."- Pope on Brea's defensive efforts.
Adding onto his defense, Brea finished with 10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. With how many passes he made, the 6-foot-7 guard had an incredible zero turnovers. Kentucky is going to look to carry over their defensive efforts in a big matchup with #4 Tennessee on Tuesday in Rupp Arena.