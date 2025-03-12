Koby Brea's shooting will be the x-factor for a deep Kentucky run in the NCAA Tournament
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have finished up the regular season and are getting ready for the postseason. First up on the docket is the SEC Tournament in Nashville with the NCAA Tournament to follow.
Kentucky finished SEC play, winning three of their last four, and the Wildcats played some of their best basketball of the season last week, beating LSU and Missouri.
A big reason why the Wildcats have been playing well has been the play of sharpshooter Koby Brea. He has had to step up with Jaxson Robinson being done for the season, and Brea has averaged 14.2 points per game over his last six games. In this six-game stretch, Brea is 17/39 from three, shooting 44%.
If Brea was able to continue this hot streak in the postseason, it would go a long way to helping this Kentucky team win some games in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Brea is the best shooter in college basketball, and if he were to make it rain from three for Kentucky in the Big Dance, this team would have a Final Four run in them.
Brea needs to not be afraid to shoot the ball a lot this postseason, as even a contested Brea three-point attempt is a really good shot.
He has some experience playing in the NCAA Tournament and has made some big-time three-point shots. If Brea were to average over 15 points per game in the tournament, this team is capable of doing something special. Brea feels like the x-factor for a deep Kentucky run in March Madness.