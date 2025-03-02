Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, and Andrew Carr share their thoughts on the Jaxson Robinson injury news
After Kentucky's loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Mark Pope announced that the Wildcats will be without Jaxson Robinson for the rest of the season. Robinson will have surgery on his wrist on Wednesday, so Big Blue Nation needs to hope for a speedy recovery so Robinson can find his next path in basketball.
After the game, Andrew Carr, Lamont Butler, and Koby Brea all talked to the media and shared their thoughts on the news that Robinson is done for the season. Here is what they had to say:
Andrew Carr
“I think everybody has the mindset of stepping up and helping whenever they possibly can. And be able to get better throughout the season, as tough as it is for Jaxson. We all try to be there for him, and we know he would kill and die to be out there with us right now. Everybody knows
that we need to go out there and do it for him, if not for anything else. People are going to step up for us and for Jaxson.”
Lamont Butler
“Yeah, definitely feel for Jax and praying for his speed of recovery. I think it's tough to be out for the season at this point, but we're a resilient team, and I think it's just a next man up mentality. We're just going to have to step up and step up to the plate and bring our A game every day so we can win games.”
Koby Brea
“It’s unfortunate. Super big loss for us as a team, but more importantly, just thinking about him. He’s an amazing human being, so I hate to see him go down like that and have to play his last game without even knowing it until recently. We’re just going to continue to be there for him. He’s a super important piece to our team. He’s done great things for us, helped us along the way, and he’s going to continue to do that. But most importantly, we’ve just got to be there for him.”
Kentucky has been playing banged up for months, so this is nothing new for Pope's team. The Wildcats need to find a way to rally around one another, as the postseason is only a week away.