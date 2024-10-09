Lamont Butler says Kentucky has the right pieces to play fast and confident
Kentucky basketball is just a month away from the season-opening game, but Monday, fans got their first look in a practice setting at UK's annual Pro Day. One of the more experienced players on the roster, guard Lamont Butler, talked with media along with the other players after the event on Tuesday.
During Pro Day, Mark Pope had a message to his players about "we are not a stop team," which essentially means to not stop running on the court, and Pope emphasises keeping the defense on their heels. Butler recalled a moment in practice where Pope emphasised it, and he says Kentucky has the right pieces to play that style.
"I remember one time in practice, we had kind of stopped and looked back to see what (Coach Pope) wanted us to run, and he wanted us to go, don't look back. Just go out there, play, have fun, cut hard, screen hard, play free, play confident. We think that's what's gonna be best for us to go out there and do. We got the right pieces to keep playing unselfish and being confident. That's going to be big for us."- Butler on Kentucky playing fast.
Now, as arguably the most experienced player on the roster, Butler wants to continue his role as a leader with his new Kentucky team, and "echo" the experiences he has had throughout his college career.
"I think I have a lot of experience. In the tournament, just playing college basketball in general. I just want to continue to be a leader and echo my experiences out there on the court, on the floor, off the floor. Just trying to continue to help this team win, and I feel like we have a really good team. Really great pieces, so it's going to be very fun for us to get out there and play hard for Kentucky."- Butler on using his experience.
The former MWC Defensive Player of the Year isn't focused on stats. Instead he's looking to just do whatever it takes to win. It sounds like the players understand the assignment.