Mark Mitchell could help Kentucky fix their physicality weakness

At least as of now, it's looking like a Mark Mitchell vs. Jaxon Kohler battle for Kentucky's final roster spot. With Kohler, he just recieved news on Tuesday that he is now eligible to play college basketball for a fifth season, so Kentucky has already began their pursuit of him. As for Mitchell, he's still awaiting a decision and if he is eligible, Kentucky is expected to be a major contender.

As we wait to see who fills that 15th spot, let's talk about the potential implications of adding one of them in particular -- Mark Mitchell. The Wildcats have already began recruiting Kohler, as they had a zoom call with the 6-10 forward on Wednesday afternoon. They're still waiting to hear if Mitchell is eligible and if he is, you can't deny how valuable of an addition he would be. Let's discuss how the 6-9 forward could help fix Kentucky's weakness of dealing with physicality.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his interview last week with The Field of 68, Mark Pope discussed how it seems like every great team in the country has gone bigger with more physical players. As for his Wildcats, they're relying on length and speed defensively.. He knows his team is going to be challenged with physicality. "We have some length, and I think we have some togetherness that’s going to translate to toughness for us," Pope said. "But that’s going to be a place where we’re going to be challenged in terms of just the brute strength and physicality. I think our guys are working really hard to grow in that space."

But, adding a guy like Mark Mitchell could really help Kentucky in that area this season. With Kohler, he is a terrific rebounder that can crash the glass all while having great stretch ability as a shooter, but Mitchell brings a different kind of toughness. The 6-9 forward has the unique ability to be able to attack the rim on offense and deal with the physicality that comes with going into the paint. Don't sleep on his ability to get to the line either. Mitchell was one of the nation's best at drawing fouls last season. His explosiveness could help Kentucky in that area and defensively, he is able to hold his own down low. While not to the degree of Kohler, Mitchell can crash the glass at an elite level, as well as blocking shots.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates with guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell had a number of games where he scored in bunches, including his best coming in back-to-back 32-point performances to close out the regular season, one of which against Kentucky. He not only would bring some versatility to Kentucky's roster, but he can help them deal with physicality better thanks to his explosiveness in the paint, scoring, crashing the glass, and contesting shots.

Mark Pope said his team is going to struggle with physicality and Mitchell would be a great answer for that, if he does become eligible. We should hear some news on the eligibility front soon.

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